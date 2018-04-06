Kid Rock announces September Noblesville concert

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Recording artist Kid Rock performs prior to the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 57th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 22, 2015 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – If you’re a Kid Rock fan, we have great news for you.

The Detroit-native announced a September 21 date at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville.

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will open to show on Rock’s “Red Blooded Rock ‘n Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour.”

Tickets and VIP packages for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 13  at www.livenation.com

He last played Indianapolis during the summer of 2016.