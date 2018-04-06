× Plenty of weekend sunshine before snow chances return

Snow showers diminish overnight.

We can look forward to lots of sunshine for a good portion of the weekend. Sunshine Saturday and the first half of the day Sunday.

Plan on a chilly Saturday with highs only reaching the lower 40’s.

Clouds build in Sunday afternoon and evening out ahead of our next snow chances.

The best timing for our next snow event will come Sunday evening through early Monday morning. Accumulating snow is possible and it could make for a slick Monday morning commute. We will continue to hammer out the details of this system as it gets closer.

Warmer temperatures return by mid-week. Highs climb into the 60’s Wednesday through Friday.