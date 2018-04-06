× Police: Friday night east side shooting leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting Friday night on the east side.

It happened just before 9:15 p.m. in the 3100 block of N. Bancroft St, near 30th and Emerson.

Authorities at the scene said they found a man suffered from at least one gun shot wound when they arrived. He was taken to the hospital, but later died.

Witnesses have been reportedly taken in for questioning.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.