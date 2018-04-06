Remaining cool this weekend; tracking another chance for snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are not nearly as cold this morning as they were yesterday when Indianapolis dropped to 24°. Central Indiana started in the lower 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. The cloud cover is going to hang around throughout the day as highs struggle to rise into the mid to upper 40s. The wind will shift out of WNW this morning and allow temperatures to gradually fall. It is also going to be breezy through Friday night with wind gusts up to 25 MPH.

On your way home from work today, skies will turn overcast and rain chances will begin to rise. FOX Futurecast shows light rain moving into our western counties after 4 p.m. EDT.

As temperatures continue to drop this evening, a light rain-snow mix will form. Today is opening day for the Indianapolis Indians and if you plan on attending the game this evening, you will want to bundle up! Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to start the game, and then plunge into the lower 30s late in the evening.

Light snow will travel over the southern half of the state tonight. The heaviest snow will stay south of the viewing area, but our southern counties may wake up to minor snow accumulation (<1”).

Saturday is looking cool and quiet. Clouds are going to decrease through the afternoon with peeks of sunshine for Indianapolis. Another system arrives on Sunday and it will bring additional snow chances to central Indiana. The precipitation will first fall as rain, then snow as the sun sets Sunday night. Some snow may stick with this wave of snow, but be sure to check back in for more updates with potential snowfall totals.