Two suspects sought after HotBox Pizza in Castleton robbed at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say a HotBox Pizza in Castleton was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday.

Officers were called to the restaurant at 8530 Castleton Corner Drive on a report of a robbery at a business. Police spoke with an employee, who said two male suspects came in with a black handgun and demanded money.

The witness described the two suspects as black males. One suspect wore a red hoodie and black pants and the other wore a black hoodie and black pants. The suspects forced employees to the knees and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The suspects then told the employees to go into the office and lay down on their stomachs while they emptied the safe. The men left the store and were seen running westbound across Allisonville Road. Officers were unable to locate them.

HotBox said a different business’ camera caught them crossing Allisonville and going to Core Riverbend apartments. There was also a white contractor van with writing on the side, which could not be made out.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Your tip could lead to a reward of up to $1,000 if it leads to a felony arrest and conviction. Tipsters can remain anonymous.