Wife of man in viral pic wants answers from city

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- An Indianapolis woman is thanking the total strangers who pulled over to help her disabled husband during a moment that has since gone viral. In a picture that is making the rounds on social media, a group of strangers is seen helping get Marcus Holder back into his motorized wheelchair after he was thrown off it when he hit a pothole in a crosswalk on West 86th street.

His wife, Angela Holder said she was so grateful when she saw those pictures of good Samaritans helping her husband, who is a paraplegic.

Angela said he does after some ongoing complications from the fall, and now she is now asking the city for answers.

“When the lady who [posted] the story said people sat silent, there was no honking horns, it allowed everyone to do what they did, I really appreciated that,” said Angela, “I’m grateful for all who did.”

Angela is thanking those people who stopped to help, but she wants to know more from the city.

“I think that they should be culpable,” said Angela, “my husband was ejected, he was airborne…luckily there were people there to lift him off the ground and get him back in his chair.”

Angela took pictures of the pothole shortly after the accident and said it was already marked on the city’s pothole website as needing a fix. She said by the next day, it had been repaired.

“The fact of the matter, they rushed so to get that fixed,” said Angela, “that shows culpability, and that’s all I’m going to say about that.”

In a written response, DPW said it “monitors many channels for reports of infrastructure problems that may impact public safety, including the mayor's action center, RequestIndy and social media. Reports through any channel that indicate a threat to public safety are handled as quickly as possible.”

Angela said Marcus has some lingering injuries and hopes the city moves to make sure everyone stays safe, not just those behind the wheel.