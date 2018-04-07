× Authorities: Four injured after downtown stabbing, two critical

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say a stabbing took place Saturday afternoon downtown that has hospitalized four victims, including the suspect.

Just before 4:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to 40 W. St. Clair St. on the report of a person stabbed.

Four victims have been sent to the hospital, and two are reportedly in critical condition. Detectives are at the scene and authorities believe it appears to be an isolated incident.

Authorities at the scene told us the suspect sustained injuries during the incident. A man reportedly rode into American Legion Mall on his bike with a megaphone.

He was playing loud noises and shortly later, for unknown reasons, started stabbing people.

The scene is near N. Illinois. and W. St. Clair. Authorities said the stabbing happened right outside of the library at the park, American Legion Mall.

Authorities have the suspect in custody.

We will update once more information becomes available.