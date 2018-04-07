× Firefighter injured following house fire on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people, including one firefighter, are injured following a house fire on the north side early Saturday morning.

Around 1 a.m., IFD responded to a call of a residence fire at the 1500 block of Greer Dell Road. That’s near the intersection of West 64th Street and Grandview Drive on the north side.

Units arrived to find flames coming from the chimney of the home.

One firefighter suffered cuts to his foot caused by broken glass at the scene. He was transported to Methodist Hospital.

The homeowner’s son also suffered burns and was taken to St. Vincent.

Fire officials at the scene said the estimated damage to the home is about $50,000.

The fire is under investigation.