IMPD: Four injured after downtown stabbing, two critical

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD says a stabbing took place Saturday afternoon downtown that has hospitalized four victims, including the suspect.

Just before 4:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to 40 W. St. Clair St. on the report of a person stabbed.

Four victims have been sent to the hospital, and two are reportedly in in critical condition. Detectives are at the scene and authorities believe it appears to be an isolated incident.

Authorities at the scene told us the suspect sustained injuries during the incident.

It is unclear at this time which victims are in critical condition.

The scene is near N. Illinois. and W. St. Clair.

We have a crew there and will update once more information becomes available.