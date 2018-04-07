× IMPD investigating after 25-year-old man shot, killed on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are at the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon on the north side.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Stoneham Drive. Authorities found Octavio Gonzalez, 25, of Indianapolis, shot dead nearby in the 7400 block of Charing Drive.

Homicide detectives responded and began canvassing the area for witnesses. Gonzalez leaves behind a wife and child.

Authorities and his family are asking for anyone who may know something about this to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

You can leave an anonymous tip.