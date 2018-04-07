Indy Magic Monthly celebrates 10th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- How about a little magic this weekend?

Indy Magic Monthly is celebrating its 10th anniversary and everyone's invited to a very special show.

Festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. with a performance by Conductor Cody. The 10th Anniversary Spectacular starts at 7 p.m. at the IndyFringe building and will feature performances by Francis Menotti and David Ranalli.

We spoke with Indy Magic Monthly founder Taylor Martin as well as Conductor Cody and Francis Menotti about what attendees can expect.

For more information about the show, click here.