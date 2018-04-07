× Man arrested in connection to east side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have arrested 48-year-old Leonard Booker in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old David Starks Jr.

IMPD officers were called to the 3100 block of North Bancroft Street Friday night on reports of a person shot.

That’s near 32nd and Emerson on the east side.

Officers found Starks suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Starks and Booker, his stepfather, were involved in a disturbance that eventually escalated into the shooting.

After being questioned by detectives, Booker was charged with murder.

No court appearance has been scheduled.