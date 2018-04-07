Man charged after allegedly stabbing three people downtown Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indianapolis man faces a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after a knife attack that left several people injured Saturday afternoon near the downtown central library branch.

The incident hospitalized four victims, including the suspected attacker. Two of the people were initially listed in critical condition.

Just before 4:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to 40 W. St. Clair St. on the report of a person stabbed. It was called out by police as a "mass casualty," because too much was unknown.

"They had 40 to 50 people standing out in front and were unclear on how many people were actually injured," said Battalion Chief Rita Reith with the Indianapolis Fire Department. "That’s where the mass causality called in came from.”

Four victims were sent to the hospital, and two reportedly in critical condition. Detectives at the scene and authorities believed it appeared to be an isolated incident.

“There was a lot of chaos," Reith said. "A lot of movement. A lot of footprint."

It's unclear exactly where everything took place, but witnesses and police said attacks happened at the north end of the American Legion Mall. Firefighters could also be seen hosing away blood from the stairs leading to the Indianapolis Public Library's central branch.

“The guy pulled out a bullhorn and looked at me with evil eyes," said Brandy Smith. "I told him to stop. He came after me with a knife. He tried to stab my pregnant friend.”

Smith and her friend were just a couple of people who appear to have been targeted but not severely hurt.

Smith said at least two friends stepped in to help. One, Cortney Coleman, was not injured, but another friend was sent to the hospital.

“I’m just hoping that my friend, Little James, lives because if he doesn’t it’s going to hurt me, because he was protecting me," said Smith as she fought back tears.

Coleman could be seen sitting alone on the library's stairs after the incident had ended.

“I wouldn’t be a friend if I didn’t protect them," Coleman said.

The motive for the attack is not known at this time. Photos from the scene showed a man being escorted in police custody from the scene. Police and jail records indicate 57-year-old Gary Madison faces three preliminary charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon.