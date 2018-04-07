× One person killed in early morning crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officials say an early morning accident on I-65 southbound claimed the life of one person.

The accident happened around 5:30 near mile marker 131 in the Whitestown area.

A four door sedan that was stalled in the far right lane of I-65 was struck by another vehicle, a Toyota 4 Runner. When first responders arrived, they found an unresponsive man trapped inside the sedan. Crews extricated the victim and began CPR, but were unsuccessful in reviving him. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Toyota, another male, was taken to St Vincent to be checked out, but officials say it does not appear he suffered any apparent injuries outside complaints of neck pain.

Officials are investigating the accident. They say they do not believe that alcohol is a factor at this time.