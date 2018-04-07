× Over 14,000 pounds of BBQ beef recalled, may contain rubber

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over 14,000 pounds of BBQ beef made by a company based out of Ohio have been recalled by the USDA.

The beef is produced by J.T.M. Provisions. The following product is subject to recall:

14-oz. sealed plastic tray covered with a paper sleeve containing pulled (shredded) barbequed beef labeled “Bar-B-Q Sauce With Pulled Beef” with Julian pack date 17266 printed on the label.

The product bears establishment number “EST. 1917” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. They were produced on Sept. 23,2017.

The problem was discovered after the company received two consumer complaints regarding extraneous material contamination.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the beef. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.