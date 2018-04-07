× Tracking another April snow shower; warm stretch coming

We may have had the sunshine today but temperatures were very chilly. The wind chill only let us feel like we were in the lower 30’s at the warmest part of the day.

COLDER NIGHT AHEAD

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow us to cool off even more tonight. Expect wind chills in the low to mid 20’s late this evening.

RECORD IN JEOPARDY?

Actual temperatures will drop to near 20 degrees by early Sunday morning. The record low of 18 degrees for April 8th could be in jeopardy if we cool off just a few degrees more. That would break the 46 year-old record set in 1972. I’m sure most of you, instead, would prefer to be a little warmer and avoid breaking the record.

BUNDLE UP FOR BASEBALL

Plan to bundle up again if you’ll be spending time outdoors tomorrow. The Indianapolis Indians play at 1:35 PM. It will be dry but chilly with highs in the mid 40’s.

COLD SPRING SEASON, SO FAR

Our torturous cold Spring continues on, at least for a few more days. So far, 68% of the days since March 1st have been below average.

MORE SNOW CHANCES

On top of the cold, we’ve been getting a fair, or unfair if you prefer to look at it that way, of Spring snow. More chances arrive to finish off the weekend. We start Sunday off on the sunny side but clouds continue to increase throughout the day.

Some light rain and flurries will arrive late Sunday night, mainly after 10 PM.

This system continues to build-in through Monday morning, bring snow showers with some light accumulation. A few slick spots are possible during the morning commute, so allow yourself some extra time on the road. Be safe, take it slow.

Overall, most of us are looking at about 0.5″ up to 1.0″ of snow by Monday morning. We’ll continue to monitor and update any changes to the forecast.

A COLD OUTLOOK

We do have a warm-up in the forecast but it looks like it could be short lived. The 8-14 day outlook suggests that there’s a good chance we’ll be back to below average temperatures by the third week of April.

BRING ON SOME HEAT!

So let’s enjoy the warmth while it lasts. It takes a little while to get here. We stay below average through the first few days of the work week. Warmer temperatures begin to take hold by Wednesday and we have a shot at some 70 degree warmth by late in the week.