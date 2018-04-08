“Fit for the Cure” events support breast cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- More than 30% of women who have breast cancer can be helped without any medical breakthroughs.

Wacoal is partnering with Susan G. Komen for "Fit for the Cure," a program that ensures women who suffer from breast cancer are able to receive high quality treatment.

You can participate in this year's event on Friday, April 13 at the Macy's at Castleton Square Mall. Wacoal will donate $2 for every bra fitting. We spoke with Fit Consultant Abby Auer about the program.

