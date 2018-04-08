× Fuel beat Kalamazoo to secure first playoff berth in franchise history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indy Fuel scored two first period goals and held off a hard-charging Kalamazoo squad down the stretch of the third period for the 2-1 victory, clinching the first postseason bid in team history.

“We knew what was on the line,” said goalie Ettiene Marcoux, who stopped 31 of 32 shots in the game. “We were just happy we had this last game here at home. The fans were loud and gave us a lot of energy.”

“For some of the guys, this is gonna be our first season playing the playoffs as pros,” added Alex Wideman, who opened the scoring in the first period. “We’re pretty excited, and I hope the fans are too.”

“Something you always want to do when you start the season is to get to the postseason and to give yourself an opportunity to play for something,” said head coach Bernie John. “They did that tonight.”

The Fuel earn the four-seed out of the Western Division and will play the one-seed Toledo in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the ECHL Playoffs. Game one is set for Friday, April 13 at 7:35 p.m. in Toledo.

Fri. Apr 13, 2018 – 7:35PM IND @ TOL

Sun. Apr 15, 2018 – 5:15PM IND @ TOL

Wed. Apr 18, 2018 – 7:05PM TOL @ IND

Thu. Apr 19, 2018 – 7:05PM TOL @ IND

*Sat. Apr 21, 2018 – 7:35PM TOL @ IND

*Tue. Apr 24, 2018 – 7:35PM IND @ TOL

*Wed. Apr 25, 2018 – 7:35PM IND @ TOL

*If necessary