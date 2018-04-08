× Hoosiers must register to vote by Monday to participate in 2018 primary

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Monday, April 9 is the last day to register to vote for Indiana’s 2018 primary.

There are a couple ways Hoosiers can register to vote, but the easiest way is by going to IndianaVoters.in.gov. You’ll just need a valid Indiana driver’s license or a state-issued identification card. The website also allows users to check their voting status and find their polling place.

If you want to do things old school, you can also register by mail. If that’s the path you take, you’ll need to complete and return a form to your county’s voter registration office or the Indiana Election Division on or before Monday.

You can also apply in person at your county clerk’s office or at any BMV license branch if you are conducting a “credential transaction” (such as obtaining a driver’s license, permit, or identification card).

To be eligible to vote in the Hoosier State, you must meet the following requirements: