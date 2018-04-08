IN Focus: Canon running in 9th district primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Congressional candidate Dan Canon appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss the race for Congress in Indiana's 9th district, a seat currently held by freshman Congressman Trey Hollingsworth (R-IN).

A civil rights attorney in southern Indiana, Canon worked on one the landmark cases that led to the Supreme Court's historic ruling on same-sex marriage.

Canon and fellow Democrat Liz Watson have each been raising six-digit figures for this year's campaign, with Watson outraising Hollingsworth in each of the last two fundraising cycles.

Watson appeared on IN Focus earlier this year to talk about her campaign for Congress.

Hollingsworth defeated Democrat Shelli Yoder by fourteen points in 2016, after pulling a stunning upset in a five-way GOP primary for the congressional seat once held by Sen. Todd Young (R-IN).