IN Focus: Panelists discuss Indiana’s pivotal primary

INDIANAPOLIS - How will the latest headlines and controversies impact the candidates for U.S. Senate ahead of next month's bruising GOP primary?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Mike Murphy and Jennifer Wagner analyze the race- which has already been called the "nastiest Republican primary" in the entire nation.

The panel also discusses some of the national attention the race has received in recent days, dealing with the candidates' embrace of President Donald Trump, and the controversy over comments some of the candidates made about Trump in the early days of the 2016 campaign.