× Snow moving in overnight; much warmer temperatures coming

April snow showers bring May flowers…

Wait, that’s not how it goes. Hopefully, your flowers haven’t suffered too much with our cold temperatures and repeated snow showers lately.

Snow chances return tonight. They will start as a light rain and rain snow mix, eventually changing over to all snow overnight.

The best timing to get snow accumulating will be after 2 AM. The street temperatures were well over freezing this afternoon, so it will take a while to get an accumulating snow building on the roads. However, still use caution during the Monday morning commute. A slushy mix on the ground may impact your drive.

We’re not looking at breaking any records with this one. The record for snowfall for April 8th is 2.7″ and the record for April 9th is 5.0″. Overall, most of us will likely see less than an inch of snow by early Monday morning. A few isolated areas with higher amounts are possible.

Temperatures tonight will drop to the lower 30’s, making for a chilly start to the work week.

However, I can’t leave you hanging with the likely “unwelcome” news of snow and more cold temperatures. We have a few days of much warmer weather coming. I doubt there will be many complaints to see 70’s return to the forecast. Enjoy!