1 of 2 pit bulls found starving in Eaton home dies

MUNCIE, Ind. – One of two pit bulls that were allegedly left in an Eaton house to starve has died, according to Muncie Animal Care & Services.

The shelter announced the death of the dog, Diesel, on Facebook Monday morning.

“We did everything in our power to keep this sweet boy alive, but his body just couldn’t quite recover from the abuse and neglect endured,” wrote the shelter. “Rest easy Diesel. We know you are free of pain and discomfort now.”

Two men have been charged in the neglect case. According to the Muncie Star Press, 22-year-old Brock Allen Clark and 51-year-old Denny Allen Clark were arrested on two counts of cruelty to an animal last week.

The director of Muncie Animal Care, Phil Peckinpaugh, told the newspaper that Diesel and another dog, Dozer, had apparently not been fed for an extended period and were “the most emaciated dogs” he’s ever seen.

Officers also said the dogs were infested with fleas and were so malnourished they “could not walk on their own power,” the Star Press reports.

Four other dogs were reportedly found in the home, but they had apparently been fed and were not in poor health, according to Peckinpaugh. He said there was a conscious decision to not feed the emaciated dogs.

An affidavit obtained by the Star Press says crystal meth, animal feces and thousands of cockroaches were also found throughout the home.