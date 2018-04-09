Parked car that rolled into Indianapolis pond with 3-year-old inside had been recalled for brake issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – We are learning that a parked car that rolled back into an Indianapolis pond last month, with a 3-year-old inside was on a motor vehicle recall list. The father of the child died after he jumped into the water.

“She said my daddy got me out of the water but he could not get out,” said family member Kelly Jordan.

The news about the recall comes after 24-year-old Anthony Burgess jumped into an Indianapolis pond to save his 3-year-old daughter after the car she was sitting in somehow rolled into the frigid water last month.

“He just stepped out of the car for a second to talk to somebody and within a matter of seconds that happened,” said Jordan.

Investigators say the child somehow shifted the car's gear out of park.

“As she was getting in the car somehow her foot hit the gear shift and her car went into reverse,” said Jordan.

According to an auto recall posted on the General Motors website citing brake issues with the 2008 Pontiac G-6. According to the recall, the “service brake pedal application may not be required to move the shift lever out of park”. That means the gear shift could move without even pushing on the brakes.

“Cars are recalled for serious reasons. Either a violation of a federal law of safety defect. Some are deadlier than others but they are all serious,” said Center for Auto Safety Executive Director Jason Levine.

Levine says many people do not know they are driving around in a car that could have very serious safety issues. He urges everyone to take the time to run their vehicle id number to check for recalls. You can find that number on the lower left of the car windshield and your car registration card.

“When you are bringing it in for service you can ask them to check and you can always check on your own as long as you have internet access,” said Lavine.

If your car is under recall, the repairs are taken care of by the manufacturer.

“Recall repairs are free. That is federal law. We would love to see manufacturers have to work a little harder to track down people who bought a car from the second or third owner. Unfortunately, that is not how the law works,” said Levine.

Right now, authorities are still investigating what led to the car rolling into the water.