Avon police ask public to help find missing teen last seen getting into SUV
AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing teen.
Police say 17-year-old Corinne Enslin was last seen leaving Avon High School Monday afternoon.
Corinne was reportedly seen getting into a red GMC SUV, believed to be a Terrain.
Anyone with information regarding Corinne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.