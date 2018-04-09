× Avon police ask public to help find missing teen last seen getting into SUV

AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department is asking the public to help find a missing teen.

Police say 17-year-old Corinne Enslin was last seen leaving Avon High School Monday afternoon.

Corinne was reportedly seen getting into a red GMC SUV, believed to be a Terrain.

Anyone with information regarding Corinne’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.