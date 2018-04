PENDLETON, Ind.– INDOT says a crash on I-69 near Pendleton caused all southbound lanes in the area to close Monday.

The incident was reported before 3:30 p.m. near the 223 mile marker and exit 222.

Traffic cameras show significant backups in the area. INDOT expects the lanes to be closed until about 5 p.m.

It is unclear at this time if there are any injuries.