× Facebook to notify users about Cambridge Analytica data misuse

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook will begin alerting users whose private data may have been compromised in the Cambridge Analytica scandal starting Monday.

All 2.2 billion Facebook users will receive a notice on their feeds titled “Protecting Your Information.” It will have a link to information on which Facebook apps they use and what information they have shared with those apps.

In addition, 87 million users whose data might have been shared with Cambridge Analytica will get a more detailed message informing them of that fact.

The political data-mining firm allegedly used ill-gotten Facebook user data in its efforts to sway elections. Cambridge Analytica says it only ever received data on 30 million users.