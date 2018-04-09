× Fort Wayne mom who killed her kids sentenced to 65 additional years for murder of neighbor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Fort Wayne mother who was sentenced to 130 years in prison for the murder of her two kids is now facing even more jail time.

Amber Pasztor was sentenced to 65 additional years Monday for the murder of her former neighbor, 66-year-old Frank Macomber.

Investigators believe she shot Macomber with his own gun and took his car before abducting 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor from their custodial grandparents’ home in September 2016, which prompted an Amber Alert.

Pasztor later flagged down an officer in Elkhart, saying her children were dead in the backseat of the car. She later admitted to smothering the kids, telling police she did it to “keep them safe” and “usher them onto heaven.”

Pasztor later pleaded guilty to murder but as a mentally ill person, as she did in the case concerning the killing of Macomber.