Help at-risk teens with the inaugural Carmel Gala

A program helping at-risk children and families in Carmel could use a little help of its own!

The Carmel Youth Assistance Program was formed in 2015 to help strengthen families through community involvement. The program works will local schools, the city and Hamilton County Superior Court to support about 500 kids every year.

You can help the program by attending the inaugural Carmel Gala, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 28, 2018, at the Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian Street, Carmel. Activities include personalized caricatures, giant Jenga and a silent auction.

Every dollar of the event will go toward the Carmel Youth Assistance Program. Learn more about tickets and sponsorships here.