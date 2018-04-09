× Indiana woman pleads for info after puppy beaten to death during break-in

LA PORTE, Ind. – Police in LaPorte are searching for the person responsible for breaking into a family’s home and killing their puppy.

Vonda Rager immediately knew something was wrong when she returned home last Tuesday from work. A few things were out of place, and she didn’t hear her puppy, Captain, barking.

“Nothing was taken except the dog was gone,” Rager told WSBT.

She thought someone stole her family’s puppy, so she contacted the police. It wasn’t until later that her son found Captain dead in a corner in his bedroom.

“He was like shoved in the corner of one of my children’s room, my son’s room,” Rager told WSBT. “He had a bag pulled down completely over his head.”

Captain had been beaten to death. Now she’s searching for the person responsible for killing their beloved family pet.

There were three other dogs in the home; her Chihuahua, Luna, was also injured in the break-in. Rager says she had a big, open wound on her back.

She’s asking the community for help with finding the person or persons responsible for this crime.

If you have information, please contact La Porte Police Sergeant Brett Airy at 219-362-9446, ext. 204, or email bairy@lpcitypd.com.