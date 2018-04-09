× Light snow ends this morning; warm surge still on target late this week

Light snow is tapering off across most of central Indiana, so expect roads to be wet/slushy but not snow-covered! Most accumulations were concentrated on grassy areas and should melt away throughout the day, as temperatures continue to struggle in this cool flow. A few lingering sprinkles will be around through the evening, under low, gray skies!

Skies will clear a bit tonight and temperatures will chill in the overnight back down to the freezing point. With light winds and clearing skies, some freezing fog/black ice could be an issue for Tuesday’s A.M. rush.

A warmer surge gets underway on Wednesday and should push us well above average by Friday before rain and storms return into the mix on Saturday!