Observant trooper helps catch two suspects in attempted home break-in

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. – A Muncie man and another from Middletown, Indiana, were arrested Monday morning after an alert trooper noticed their vehicle parked at an abandoned home. Around 5 a.m. this morning, an Indiana State Trooper was driving in the 5500 block of State Road 38, near the town of Cadiz, when he noticed a car parked in front of an abandoned house even though on an earlier driver through he had noticed there were no vehicles at the abandoned home and that the front door was closed.

As he spotlighted the home he noticed the front door was standing open and there were tools leaned against the front of the house and a dolly also visible.

A male, Jamie Evans, age 42 of Middletown, came out of the house and was detained by the officer. Subsequent shout outs to anyone inside brought about another person, Shawn Simmons, age 41 of Muncie, who came out and was also detained by the trooper.

The two men told police there had been a sign out front of the abandoned home that said “Take What You Want;” however officers were not able to locate that sign. The arresting officer was able to locate a “No Trespassing” sign that was clearly visible on the outside of the front door.

After contacting the property owners, police were able to determine the two men did not have permission to be on the property.

Further investigation by the officers also found that Shawn Simmons was wanted out of Delaware County on two warrants for Failure to Appear for Child Support.

The two men were lodged in the Henry County jail charged with Level 5 felony Burglary and misdemeanor Criminal Trespass