Rascal Flatts to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in August

Posted 7:40 AM, April 9, 2018, by

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 09: Joe Don Rooney (L) and Gary LeVox from musical group Rascal Flatts performs onstage during 2016 CMA Festival - Day 1 at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Rascal Flatts will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in August.

The country group will appear alongside special guests Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce for the Thursday, Aug. 9 concert, which is part of the group’s “Back to Us” tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 13, 2018.

The tour gets its name from the band’s latest album and includes stops in more than 25 cities from coast to coast. The concert is part of this year’s Country Megaticket.