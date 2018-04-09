× Rascal Flatts to perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in August

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Rascal Flatts will perform at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in August.

The country group will appear alongside special guests Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce for the Thursday, Aug. 9 concert, which is part of the group’s “Back to Us” tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 13, 2018.

The tour gets its name from the band’s latest album and includes stops in more than 25 cities from coast to coast. The concert is part of this year’s Country Megaticket.