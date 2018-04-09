× Registration underway for free United Way 100th anniversary community event at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– There are two weeks left to sign up for the United Way’s 100th free anniversary event.

The event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 20 includes a free community lunch, a parade and a live human art display on the Yard of Bricks.

Each person will also receive a United Way umbrella, which will be needed for the event even if the weather is clear. The event will be held rain or shine.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. and the event will begin at 11 a.m. It will conclude no later than 1 p.m. Free parking will be available.

Learn more and register for free by clicking here.