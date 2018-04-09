× Second newborn infant left in ‘baby box’ at Indiana fire department

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – For the second time in just a few months, a baby was dropped off in a Safe Haven Baby Box at the Coolspring Township Fire Department.

According to the Northwest Indiana Times, the discovery was made just after 7 p.m. on Sunday. Lt. Chuck Kohler arrived at the station just one minute after receiving notification about a newborn left in the box.

LaPorte County Emergency Medical Service and the LaPorte County sheriff’s office also responded to the fire station. The infant was transported to the hospital in good condition, the Northwest Indiana Times reports.

This is the second time the Safe Haven Baby Box has ever been used since its installation on April 28, 2016.

The first occurrence was in November. A baby girl, who appeared to be just one hour old, was placed in the box. She was later named “Baby Hope.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box at the Coolspring Township Fire Department is just one of two baby boxes in the entire nation.