PENDLETON, Ind. — At least one person died as a result of a crash on I-69 Monday.

The crash caused all southbound lanes to be closed near Pendleton for multiple hours. They have since reopened.

The incident was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m., just south of the 222 mile exit.

Authorities say the crash involved a van and a semi. It’s unclear at this time how many people were killed or injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

I-69 MM 222.8 SB at SR 9/67 mile 223 All lanes closed <= 90 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) April 9, 2018