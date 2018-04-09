UPDATE: Avon police safely located missing 17-year-old girl
AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department says a teen reported missing Monday has been located safely.
Police said the teen was last seen leaving Avon High School Monday afternoon.
She was reportedly seen getting into a red GMC SUV, believed to be a Terrain.
