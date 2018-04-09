× UPDATE: Avon police safely located missing 17-year-old girl

AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department says a teen reported missing Monday has been located safely.

**THE MISSING JUVENILE HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFELY** Thank you to everybody who shared our social media post, as this was the reason that she was located this evening! — Avon Indiana Police (@AvonPolice) April 10, 2018

Police said the teen was last seen leaving Avon High School Monday afternoon.

She was reportedly seen getting into a red GMC SUV, believed to be a Terrain.

Anyone with information regarding Corinne’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700.

Editor’s note: The teen’s name and photo have been removed from this story to help protect her identity.