× A shift to a warmer, drier stretch for Indianapolis!

Another chilly start this morning but at least the roads are dry and the fog not too heavy. We anticipate more sunshine around today, with some light winds and drier air to work in. This should result in a SLIGHTLY milder day, but still 15-degrees below the seasonal average of 62°!

Additional sunshine and gusty southwest winds take hold on Wednesday, marking a new warm-up! Although temperatures return to seasonal levels…warmer days will result to end the workweek! Our first run at 70’s for the month and quite possibly (Friday) the warmest of 2018 thus far.

Rain and storms will return on Saturday and into Sunday! Timing and severity still unknown but updates and a close eye will be needed before the weekend arrives…