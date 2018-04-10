Police say man charged with murder posed as 85-year-old woman’s son, lit her home on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – The Monroe County prosecutor’s office is working to bring a Noel Montes Cazares back to Bloomington to face murder, arson, and neglect charges for the death of an 85-year-old woman.

“We had known him as Giovanni Bush. As her son and he had been living here since last year,” said neighbor Alison Sears.

Police say he set a fire to this Bloomington home in February and killed 85-year-old Larae Britain Moeller Bush.

“It is really sad,” said Sears.

Alison Sears lives across the street and says she saw Cazares standing outside of the home talking to police as the nearby barn burned down.

“Giovanni was over there and he said his mom was already gone and he was in hysterics,” said Sears.

Police say Cazares, originally from California started going by Giovanni Bush. Investigators say he falsely claimed Larae was his mom in order to inherit her more than $10 million-dollar estate. But, family members told police the 85-year-old did not have any kids.

“He always said that his mom was in California and that she was not well and had dementia,” said Sears.

But, police believe Larae had been in Bloomington the whole time.

“We had no idea that she was back. We never saw her at all,” said Sears.

Detectives later found a trust agreement in the name of Lerae Bush that had one beneficiary, which was removed and replaced with the name of Giovanni Bush.

“As long as they feel like there is money to be scammed then they will try it,” said Area 10 Agency on Aging and disability resource manager Liz Jones.

The Area 10 Agency on Aging, offers elderly residents resources and helps seniors in Monroe County. Jones says more and more people are seeking out elderly victims to scam and steal their money. Jones urges people to keep a look out for their elderly neighbors.

“If you are concerned about an older adult then call adult protective services,” said Jones.

At this time, the Monroe County Prosecutors office says Cazares is not a suspect in any other case of this nature but this is still active and ongoing investigation.