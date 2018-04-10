× Coldest April in over 80 years will take a turn; Warmest of 2018 coming

Our spring continues to struggle on this the 8th straight day below normal. Spring to date has only produced 2 60-degree days (since March 1st).

Our spring continues to struggle on this the 8th straight day below normal. Spring to date has only produced 2 60-degree days (since March 1st).

April 2018 is now the coldest in 82 years! Who is ready for a change?

April 2018 is now the coldest in 82 years! Who is ready for a change?

April can turn on a dime at it will this week. It’s a very transitional month with a 72-degree spread in the record high of 90-degrees and the record low of 18-degrees.

April can turn on a dime at it will this week. It’s a very transitional month with a 72-degree spread in the record high of 90-degrees and the record low of 18-degrees.

The average date of our first 80-degree occurrence comes April 21st and we are going to make a run at that level warmth late in the week!

The average date of our first 80-degree occurrence comes April 21st and we are going to make a run at that level warmth late in the week!

WARM FRONTS COMING

The first of two warm fronts will pass starting Wednesday morning and warmer, southerly breeze will start to blow. Temperature surge to near 60° Wednesday and easily reach the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday.