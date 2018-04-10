Crews battle early morning house fire on near east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis firefighters battled a house fire early Tuesday morning on the near east side.

IFD crews were dispatched after 4 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of North Randolph Street. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the home when they arrived.

The home is a double unit; one side was vacant while a family was living in the other side. The family made it out safely.

According to IFD, 10 people were inside the home, including two children. An 11th person, described as a friend, was cooking when unattended grease on the stove sparked the fire. That visitor left the home.

One of the people inside the home tried to extinguish the fire but was unsuccessful, IFD said. The resident alerted others to the fire and IFD also said the home’s smoke alarms went off.

Damage was estimated at $85,000.