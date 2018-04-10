× Hamilton County set to break ground on jail expansion

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind—This morning, Hamilton County officials will break ground on their new jail expansion.

The $13.5 million dollar project will include 120 new beds, an indoor recreation center, a classroom and a medical supply area.

But overcrowding at the jail has been an issue for years.

The facility was built 25 years ago to hold about 300 inmates. Right now, officials say they have about 400 people locked up.

Some city officials though, including the sheriff, were hoping for a bigger expansion.

Under that plan, there was a possibility the county would have had to raise taxes.

Instead, the county council voted to build 120 new beds now, with the option to add more down the road.

But, that’s not the only area in Hamilton County getting a makeover. A $25 million dollar expansion to the county government center is set to create more room for judicial services.

Construction for both projects is expected to be completed of next year.

This morning’s groundbreaking will begin at 10:30 a.m.