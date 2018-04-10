Indy woman confronted by armed thief inside home she purchased 3 days earlier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis woman has her home broken into by an armed thief just three days after buying the property.

The break-in happened near 25th and LaSalle on Indy's near northeast side.

Leidy Alvarado is hard at work renovating this home she bought on Friday. Just 3 days later, around noon on Monday, she found herself confronted by a thief.

“A man was in here removing the heater. I knew it wasn't someone from the company that sold the home. I followed him to the corner of the house but I stopped because he took out a gun,” said Alvarado with the help of a translator.

Leidy says the suspect tried to steal her furnace by dragging it to the back door. When the crook saw Leidy return home he pulled out a gun but didn't make any threats and ran away.

“I thought this was a quieter area. It's scary. I would like more police surveillance,” said Alvarado.

Unfortunately, a stack of police reports shows it's not very quiet in Leidy’s neighborhood. In fact, there have been eight different burglary reports in the last 10 days in the neighborhood. Most of the reports detail how vacant homes or homes under construction have been targeted with the thief stealing furnaces, water heaters and other items.

Once she finishes tearing out some walls and replacing all the cabinets, Leidy does plan to live in the home with her two kids, but she will be more concerned for their safety than she was just 3 days ago.

“When he pointed the gun at me I was very afraid. I’m afraid for my children because of what happened to me,” said Alvarado.

Police did not have a very detailed suspect description to give out, but anyone with information on the case can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.