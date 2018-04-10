× Man arrested after allegedly attacking Indiana Blood Center employee

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is facing charges after allegedly attacking an employee of the Indiana Blood Center on N. Meridian St. on Friday.

The victim says she was outside smoking when 35-year-old Laroy Garrard approached her, according to court documents. When she asked the man if he needed assistance, she claims he grabbed her in a bear hug and tried to kiss her.

After breaking free from him, the victim says she ran inside the building, but Garrard followed her inside. She and other employees then hid in the bathroom until security escorted the man out, court documents say.

When a police officer arrived to the center around 12:30 p.m., she found Garrard sitting on the hood of a car in the parking lot. He appeared “very disoriented and did not seem to comprehend anything” the officer was saying, court documents say. The officer says the man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.

A medic was called to the scene and Garrard was later placed under arrest for battery and public intoxication, both class B misdemeanors. Due to his level of intoxication, he was first transported to Eskenazi Hospital by ambulance.