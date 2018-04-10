× Man convicted of murder as teen 3 decades ago arrested in Muncie drug investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Muncie man convicted of murder three decades ago as a teenager now faces charges in a drug case.

According to the Delaware County Drug Task Force, Delmon Evans, 51, was involved in a series of undercover drug buys in January 2017. Evans, who’s also listed in court documents under the name “Ajamu Hasani,” arranged to sell cocaine and crack to undercover informants, according to court records.

Those buys occurred on Jan. 23, Jan. 24 and Jan 25, 2017, according to authorities. Police provided confidential informants with cash so they could buy drugs from Evans. Investigators caught some of the drug buys on video surveillance.

Even though the undercover drug purchases took place in January 2017, police didn’t apprehend Evans until Monday, April 9, 2018, when was arrested in Indianapolis.

Charges against him include three felony counts of dealing cocaine and a count of maintaining a common nuisance. Evans has a previous murder conviction, according to court records, stemming from a 1985 case.

He was 18 years old when he was found guilty of murder and robbery in the death of a 45-year-old man who was hit in the head with a chunk of concrete during a June 1985 mugging. Evans’ co-defendants said Evans was responsible for inflicting the fatal head wound.

Evans was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime. Court records show that sentence was later reduced to 24 years. He was released in 1997.