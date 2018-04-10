× Officials share a warning during Work Zone Safety Awareness Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officials are reminding drivers to be careful in constuction areas during National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports: About 85% of deadly work zone crashes involve the driver or passenger in the car, as opposed to a worker on the road.

On Monday, a man from Fishers was killed in a crash on I-69 near Pendleton in a construction area. Police say he rear-ended an empty semi tanker on southbound I-69 near Pendleton. Officers say the semi driver was stopped in the INDOT construction zone and they believe the driver didn’t see the stopped traffic ahead.

INDOT is putting out reminders for all drivers to pay attention and slow down.

“Most of the traffic accidents that happen in a work zone actually injure or kill the drivers that are actually driving the vehicles so we want to make sure that all of us go home safely at the end of the day,” said INDOT Commissioner Joe McGuinness.

The most recent statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show about 120 people lose their lives, every year, while working at road construction sites, while about 750 a people lose their lives, every year, in work zone crashes while they’re driving.

INDOT officials say, with more road construction projects planned this year, they want to make sure everyone works and drives with caution.