Police: Man cut cable to iPhone X, ran out of west side T-Mobile store

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A man cut the security cord for an iPhone X before running out of a Speedway cell phone store with the device in hand, police say.

According to the Speedway Police Department the theft happened around 6:50 p.m. on March 1 at the T-Mobile store located at 6137 Crawfordsville Road.

Police said the suspect was looking at an iPhone X—a phone with a retail value of $1,000—cut the cable securing it to the display and then ran out of the store as the alarm sounded.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.