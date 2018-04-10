× RECIPE: Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

Ingredients

Buttermilk Waffles Recipe Ingredients found in the above recipes

8 chicken wings

2 cups buttermilk

2 teaspoons hot sauce

2 teaspoons Worcestershire

2½ cups all-purpose flour

4 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons seasoned salt

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons black pepper

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon onion powder

Instructions

Add chicken wings to a Ziploc bag. In a medium sized bowl, whisk together buttermilk, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce and pour mixture over chicken in Ziploc. Seal bag and marinate in refrigerator for at least 2 hours or up to 8 hours.

While chicken marinades, prepare buttermilk waffles batter according to instructions.

When finished marinating chicken, add flour, cornstarch, seasoned salt, paprika, black pepper, garlic salt and onion powder to a paper bag and shake to blend well. Add 2 tablespoons of marinade to flour mixture and whisk into flour to form crumbs.

Remove chicken from marinade and dip into seasoned flour thoroughly coating each wing. Add wings to a baking sheet. Once finished coating chicken, place in refrigerator.

Add ¾-1 inch of oil to a cast iron skillet or heavy bottom skillet and heat over medium high heat. While oil is warming, also turn on oven to 275 degrees.

Fry four wings at a time making sure to not overcrowd the pan. After each side is golden brown, put the pan’s top on the chicken to steam and make sure the inside of the chicken is done. Remove the top and continue to fry outside until it is crispy.

Remove wings and place on paper towels to drain. Place wings on a baking sheet covered with parchment and add to oven while finishing the other wings. Fry the remaining chicken and drain and add to oven. Add the remaining wings to the oven.

Add butter to waffles and allow to melt.

Layer each finished waffle with two chicken wings, drizzle with warm pure maple syrup or whatever you wish!

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants; for more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com