RECIPE: Classic Belgium style Waffles

Posted 4:42 AM, April 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:44AM, April 10, 2018

Classic Belgium style Waffles

Ingredients

  • 2 cups flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

Oil the waffle maker. Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.

In separate bowl, separate egg whites and beat until stiff peaks form.

In a separate bowl, mix together the egg yolks, milk, oil ,and vanilla, stir slightly.

Add to dry ingredients and mix well.

Top however you like.

Try:

Mascarpone Cream:                                       

  • ¼ cup mascarpone cheese
  • ½ cup frozen blueberries, thawed
  • 1 Tbsp maple syrup
  • ¼ cup water

Granola Topping:

  • BeeFree Berry Warrior Mix

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants; for more unique recipe ideas, please visit:  www.cchconsultants.com