RECIPE: Classic Belgium style Waffles

Classic Belgium style Waffles
Ingredients
- 2 cups flour
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 2 cups milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions
Oil the waffle maker. Sift the dry ingredients together in a large bowl.
In separate bowl, separate egg whites and beat until stiff peaks form.
In a separate bowl, mix together the egg yolks, milk, oil ,and vanilla, stir slightly.
Add to dry ingredients and mix well.
Top however you like.
Try:
Mascarpone Cream:
- ¼ cup mascarpone cheese
- ½ cup frozen blueberries, thawed
- 1 Tbsp maple syrup
- ¼ cup water
Granola Topping:
- BeeFree Berry Warrior Mix
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants; for more unique recipe ideas, please visit: www.cchconsultants.com