April 11, 1965 – Indiana's deadliest tornado outbreak; The Palm Sunday outbreak

April 11, 1965 – It was 53 years ago today the deadliest tornado outbreak in state history occurred. Sadly, 137 Hoosiers died as 10 tornadoes crossed 18 counties in only a matter of a few hours.

37 tornadoes would touch down in six states that day, killing 258 and injuring 3,000.

The historical image of the twin F4 tornadoes that struck the Midway Trailer Park near Dunlap was photographed by Elkhart Truth photographer Paul Huffman.

An 800 yard wide tornado would kill 25 near Kokomo. 84 people would die in Elkhart County alone.

Weather radar was sparse in 1965 and the then U.S. Weather Bureau relied on information from Chicago and its radar. The tornado reports were so numerous that for the first and only time in U.S. history, a blanket tornado warning was issued.

Following that deadly tornado outbreak, the National Weather Service underwent changes to improve severe weather forecasts and warnings, including establishing the Watch and Warning Program that exists today and the weather spotter program, SKYWARN.